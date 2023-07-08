Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $22.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOST shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,968,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,150,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,968,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,150,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $10,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,688,402 shares of company stock valued at $56,814,125. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 3,399,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

