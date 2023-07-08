American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $66.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

American International Group Trading Up 1.1 %

AIG opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

