Analysts Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $129.63

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.54.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

