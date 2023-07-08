Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $146.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

