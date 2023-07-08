HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $299.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $291.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.37. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,379. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

