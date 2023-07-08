HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 769,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 283,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 458,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 119,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.