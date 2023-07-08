Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

PECO stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

