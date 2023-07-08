Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Triumph Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,570.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

