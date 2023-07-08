Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRUP. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Trupanion Trading Up 7.0 %

TRUP opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $970,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

