Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AJX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE AJX opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $158.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is -45.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

