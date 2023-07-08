Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $91.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.59.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

