VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of EGY opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,675,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 850,673 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

