Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
