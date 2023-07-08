Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

