Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 8.1 %

AWH stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

(Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Stories

