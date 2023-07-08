Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE REED opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

