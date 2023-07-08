StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Buy

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AECOM by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AECOM by 63.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

