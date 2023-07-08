TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Bank of America started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of BLD opened at $261.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $268.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,593 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $55,524,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

