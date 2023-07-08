StockNews.com Upgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Hold

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPFree Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 2.2 %

FBP stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $24,221,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

