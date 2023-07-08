StockNews.com Upgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Hold

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

FBP stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $24,221,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

