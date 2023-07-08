Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

