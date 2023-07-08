Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.55.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.