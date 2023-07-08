Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,202,000 after buying an additional 551,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

