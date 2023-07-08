Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Baker Hughes Stock Up 4.8 %
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.