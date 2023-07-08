Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1,128.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 385.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 264,412 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.