StockNews.com Downgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Hold

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

WPP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WPP opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Institutional Trading of WPP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

