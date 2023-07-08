Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $251.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

In related news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares in the company, valued at $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.