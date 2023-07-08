Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

