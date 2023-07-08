Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

