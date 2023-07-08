Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.4 %
Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.75.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
