Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

