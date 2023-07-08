StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,606,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Stratasys by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 406,812 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 428,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

