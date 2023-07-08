IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.2 %

ISEE stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,752,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Free Report)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.