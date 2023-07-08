Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.05. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,484,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $77,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,484,759 shares in the company, valued at $28,728,239.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 120,600 shares of company stock valued at $379,824. 38.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nerdy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 540,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Free Report

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

