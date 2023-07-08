Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $73.00

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

