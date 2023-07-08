Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $73.00

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

