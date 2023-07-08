Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,055

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,055 ($38.77).

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.88) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.88) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($31.98) to GBX 2,430 ($30.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Anglo American Stock Up 1.5 %

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,201 ($27.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.50, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,800.26. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,147.50 ($27.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,699 ($46.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Anglo American

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 299 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,640.98). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 310 shares of company stock worth $708,731. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

