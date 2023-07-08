Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLCO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,428,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,394,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

