Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $3.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.
A number of analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Compass Stock Performance
NYSE COMP opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.55. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.16.
Insider Transactions at Compass
In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
