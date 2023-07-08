Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $3.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Compass Stock Performance

NYSE COMP opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.55. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Insider Transactions at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compass will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Free Report

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

