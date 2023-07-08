Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) PT at $156.22

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

