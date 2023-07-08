Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $91.60

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

A number of research firms have commented on RPM. Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 347,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

