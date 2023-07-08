Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $154.18

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

