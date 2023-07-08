Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $74.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,417,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 323,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

