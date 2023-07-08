ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $536.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.94.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,956 shares of company stock worth $15,649,028 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $553.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.76. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.