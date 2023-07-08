ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $536.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,956 shares of company stock worth $15,649,028 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $553.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.76. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

