Comparing Value Partners Group (VPGLF) and Its Peers

Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) is one of 1,202 public companies in the "Asset Management" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Value Partners Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Value Partners Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Partners Group N/A N/A N/A Value Partners Group Competitors 378.50% 7.95% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Value Partners Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Partners Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Partners Group Competitors 1055 4633 6360 111 2.45

Dividends

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.37%. Given Value Partners Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Value Partners Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Value Partners Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.9%. Value Partners Group pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 676.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Value Partners Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Value Partners Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Value Partners Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Value Partners Group N/A N/A 1.13 Value Partners Group Competitors $231.51 million -$3.60 million -48.22

Value Partners Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Value Partners Group. Value Partners Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Value Partners Group rivals beat Value Partners Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. The firm employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on 1993 and is based in Hong Kong with additional offices in Beijing, Boston, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and London.

