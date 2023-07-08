abrdn (SLFPF) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) is one of 1,202 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare abrdn to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for abrdn and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|abrdn
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1.25
|abrdn Competitors
|1055
|4633
|6360
|111
|2.45
abrdn currently has a consensus price target of $173.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,190.91%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 91.59%. Given abrdn’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe abrdn is more favorable than its peers.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
27.1% of abrdn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares abrdn and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|abrdn
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|abrdn Competitors
|378.50%
|7.95%
|4.93%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares abrdn and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|abrdn
|N/A
|N/A
|10.74
|abrdn Competitors
|$231.51 million
|-$3.60 million
|-48.22
abrdn’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than abrdn. abrdn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
abrdn peers beat abrdn on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.
