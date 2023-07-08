Head to Head Analysis: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) & Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) and Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CNO Financial Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CNO Financial Group and Great-West Lifeco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNO Financial Group 7.59% 16.21% 0.84% Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNO Financial Group $3.58 billion 0.76 $396.80 million $2.43 9.79 Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 11.21

This table compares CNO Financial Group and Great-West Lifeco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNO Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great-West Lifeco. CNO Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great-West Lifeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CNO Financial Group and Great-West Lifeco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNO Financial Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50

CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than CNO Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CNO Financial Group beats Great-West Lifeco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face. The company also focuses on worksite and group sales for businesses, associations, and other membership groups by interacting with customers at their place of employment. In addition, it provides fixed index annuities; fixed interest annuities, including fixed rate single and flexible premium deferred annuities; single premium immediate annuities; supplemental health products, such as specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity products; and long-term care plans primarily to retirees and older self-employed individuals in the middle-income market. Further, the company offers universal life and other interest-sensitive life products; and traditional life policies that include whole life, graded benefit life, term life, and single premium whole life products, as well as graded benefit life insurance products. CNO Financial Group, Inc. markets its products under the Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn brand names. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc., a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations. It also provides individual product solutions and employer-sponsored retirement savings plans that offers saving, investment, and advisory services; wealth and investment management, and related administrative function and distribution services; and investment products, including equity, fixed-income, absolute return and alternative strategies, hedge fund and other alternative strategies, model-based separately managed accounts, and model portfolios. In addition, the company offers bulk and individual payout annuities, equity release mortgages, life bonds, and retirement drawdown and pension products; savings and investments; and provides asset management services for pension schemes, insurance companies, wealth managers, fiduciary managers, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as third-party institutional clients. Further, it provides life, health, annuity/longevity, mortgage surety, and property catastrophe reinsurance products. The company offers its products under the Canada Life, Irish Life, Empower, Putnam Investments, and PanAgora brand names. It distributes its products through a network of sales force, brokers, consultants, advisors, third-party administrators, financial institutions, dealers, managing general agencies, financial planners, employee benefit consultants, banks, and multi-tied agents. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. Great-West Lifeco Inc. is a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation.

