Reviewing Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) & EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Bank of Canada and EFG International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 1 0 2.00 EFG International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $139.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.24%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than EFG International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Canada 15.27% 15.36% 0.81% EFG International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and EFG International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.8% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Bank of Canada and EFG International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Canada $52.08 billion 2.53 $12.27 billion $7.61 12.42 EFG International N/A N/A N/A C$0.14 66.55

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than EFG International. Royal Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EFG International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. EFG International pays an annual dividend of C$0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EFG International pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats EFG International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital, mobile, and social platforms; independent brokers; and travel partners. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset servicing, custody, payments, and treasury services to financial and other investors; and fund and investment administration, shareholder, private capital, performance measurement and compliance monitoring, distribution, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, and global securities finance services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory services, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About EFG International



EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services. The company also provides other banking services consisting of custody, foreign exchange and treasury, and trading services, as well as accounts and cards, and metals; and supports independent asset managers to set up private label funds. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East. EFG International AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

