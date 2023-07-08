Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Bank of America lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Terex by 87.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

