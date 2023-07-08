Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

ALG stock opened at $180.13 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $186.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

