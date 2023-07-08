Morgan Stanley Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on LYG. Barclays reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
