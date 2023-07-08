Morgan Stanley Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LYG. Barclays reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

