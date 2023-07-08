Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $42.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.57. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

