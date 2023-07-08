Morgan Stanley Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.53 and a 200 day moving average of $177.81. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $200.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

