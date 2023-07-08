Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

